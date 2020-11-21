DeSoto County inches closer to 100 COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Health Department confirmed 1,972 new cases of COVID-19 along with 15 new deaths. DeSoto County, which is among the hardest-hit counties, is inching closer to a grim milestone.
On Saturday, the Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 109 new cases in the county.
The health department also reported two additional deaths in the county that occurred in the first half of the month. The deaths were identified from death certificate reports, the department says.
That brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in DeSoto County to 97.
The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors held drive-thru mask giveaways at several locations Saturday.
People who stopped by concerned about where the county finds itself.
“The numbers are high. We need to do everything we can to get back to normal,” one driver said.
Gov. Tate Reeves issued a mask mandate in DeSoto County, though the sheriff says he won’t enforce it.
The state’s health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, called the county “red hot.”
“DeSoto is on fire. It’s red-hot cases,” Dobbs said. “If I lived in DeSoto, I wouldn’t go out. I’d stay in my house as much as possible.”
Southaven Mayor Darren Musslewhite pushed back, calling comments by the governor and Dobbs “astounding...and not accurate.”
But Dobbs says the rising numbers prove his point.
For more information about COVID-19 cases in DeSoto and other counties, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/
