Woman arrested in Lowndes County for $29K SNAP fraud

LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators of the Mississippi Department of Human Services arrested a woman for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud.
Investigators found that Tiffany Ames, of Crawford, Miss., was overissued SNAP benefits in the amount of $29,775.00 after she failed to report all of her husband’s employment income.
The investigation was prompted by a Cumulative Outstanding Fraud Claims Listing, which detected the fraud claim.
“Mississippians depend on these benefits to feed their families, and our duty is to ensure that families receive benefits in line with the standards set for the programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “This investigation, which culminated in an arrest, is a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigation team, and local law enforcement.”
Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/.
