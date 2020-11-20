Window washers surprise kids at hospital with Superman, Spider-Man costumes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple of real-life superheroes repelled down the sides of Children’s of Mississippi on Friday morning.
They were there to wash windows, but dressed up to impress the kids. The washers were sporting Superman and Spider-Man costumes as they did their work, with the kids looking on.
”We’ve been blessed with the opportunity to come out and do a final clean on the new addition for the windows,” Jake Dull said. “So, my guys were really excited about it and wanted to do something for the kids and asked if they could dress up in costume. So, I thought it was a great opportunity to put a smile on child’s face. So, that’s what we’re doing today.”
It was the first time the employees at All Pro Exterior Cleaning did the costumed window washing, but they said they were pleased to see the joy in the kids’ faces.
