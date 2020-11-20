Richland overnight shooting ends in arrest, charges

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Detectives in Richland have arrested a man for stealing and causing a late night disturbance.
Investigators say the shooting at Devonshire Apartments on Chapelridge Drive stemmed from a 9-1-1 call just before midnight.
Before investigators made it to the complex, they say gun shots were exchanged between two men.
On scene, officers immediately made contact with the victim who said another man, identified as Demonte Hatten, began firing shots at him while on the balcony of his apartment.
The victim told police he returned fire with his own gun.
Witnesses confirmed that Hatten fired the first shots and the victim fired back in self-defense.
Thankfully, neither shooter, nor any innocent bystanders were hurt.
Police say the altercation broke out over a gun that the victim claimed, was stolen by Demonte Hatten.
Richland Police arrested Demonte Hatten after executing a search warrant of his apartment and finding the firearm described by the victim and witnesses.
Hatten has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Receiving Stolen Property.
He is being held at the Rankin County Jail.
