NY probes Trump consulting payments that reduced his taxes

In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Ivanka Trump joins her father, President Donald Trump, as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. New York's attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part of a broad civil investigation into the president's business dealings, a law enforcement official said Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)