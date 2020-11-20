North State Street TIGER project to wrap up by year’s end

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say they can see the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the North State Street TIGER Grant project.
“We’re done with the section from Hartfield to Northside. Now, we have to do the resurfacing from Northside to Sheppard,” said Public Works Director Charles Williams.
Once that repaving is done, the project will be inspected by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. And from there, a ribbon cutting will be held, he said.
Williams wasn’t exactly sure when the final paving would be completed, but said it should be finished by the end of the calendar year.
“I’m not sure when that will be done. They’re working on it,” he said. “I know they’re trying to close it out now.”
The project includes rebuilding a roughly two-mile stretch of roadway from Hartfield Street to Sheppard Road in North Jackson.
From Hartfield to Choctaw Road, the street is being reduced from four lanes to two. From Choctaw to Sheppard, is being reduced to two lanes and a turn lane.
Multi-use paths have also been added along the roadway to allow for cycling, walking, running and other pedestrian traffic.
The section of street is traveled by between 8,100 and 14,000 vehicles a day, according to MDOT traffic count maps.
Work was initially expected to wrap up this summer. However, the project has been delayed because of weather and COVID-19.
Hemphill Construction was brought on to do the project.
“Obviously, we would have preferred to have been done sooner,” Williams said. “They did get behind schedule.”
The project is being funded with a combination of federal TIGER Grant dollars, one-percent funds and other monies.
In 2017, Jackson received a $16.5 million TIGER award to improve portions of the North State and West County Line Road corridors. The grant was later increased to $19.5 million.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.