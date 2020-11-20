MAIS hoping for big crowd at Saturday’s championship game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mid-South Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) is hoping for a big crowd Saturday, when Jackson Academy takes on defending state champion Madison-Ridgeland Academy at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The association moved the championship to the larger venue this year due to COVID-19. Normally, the game would be played at Robinson-Hale Stadium at Mississippi College.
Under current state COVID-19 mandates, MC’s stadium would not be able to hold the at least 3,000 people that would likely attend, said MAIS Director of Activities and Athletics Les Triplett.
“This is a big game for us and the schools and (Memorial Stadium) offers so much room that it allows us to get in as many people as we want,” he said.
With Memorial’s 60,000-person capacity, “the 50 percent capacity doesn’t come into play at all,” Triplett said.
The Class 6A championship game typically draws about 3,000 people. However, Triplett said more could attend tomorrow’s matchup, which features two strong teams.
“Our favorite thing is when both teams think they’re going to win,” he said.
The matchup features the defending state champion MRA Patriots, who will take on the JA Raiders.
MRA comes into the game with an 11-0 record and a top seed in the Class 6A playoffs.
JA makes a return to the championship game after seven-year drought. The last time the Raiders played for the title was in 2013.
The Raiders fell to JA in the regular season 20 to 10, but the Raiders held the Patriots to their lowest score on the year, according to data found at maxpreps.com.
The game is slated for Saturday, November 21, at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1:15 p.m., Triplett said.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.