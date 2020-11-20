JSU economist weighs in on ‘COVID-19 intensifying digital economy’

“People should expect that most service industries, such as the hospitality or transportation industry, to be hard hit in terms of suffering major declines in their businesses. These would translate into massive layoffs and/or furloughs of their workers, resulting in big spikes in unemployment, major income losses, and significant increases in poverty rates. Unfortunately, these outcomes would put most digital equipment (computers, laptops, iPads, iPhones, Androids, etc.) beyond the reach of many people. And the situation is not very pleasant,” Dr. Ezeala-Harrison said.