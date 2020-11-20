Jackson Public Schools plan includes students in classrooms for spring semester

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools has a plan mapped out for the spring semester.
Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene, when talking with WLBT on Friday, announced the Smart Restart plan.
The plan includes in-person learning for elementary school students, and a hybrid model for middle and high school students. Any student can opt to go fully virtual instead.
The choice between in-person learning or fully virtual must be made by December 1 at this link.
Elementary students can be in-person Monday through Friday, with social distancing measures and additional cleaning in place.
Middle and high schoolers can alternate A and B days to allow for social distancing to be in place.
JPS plans to have high school basketball and soccer teams playing games beginning in December 2020 and middle school sports in January 2021.
Athletic guidelines include:
- Limitations to the number of players and team participants
- Changes in player and spectator seating to allow for social distancing
- A No Mask No Entry requirement
- A change in game dismissal procedures to reduce overcrowding
- Hand sanitization stations throughout school gyms and game facilities
- Pre-packaged food sold at concession stands
“While we are eager to open our doors as soon as possible, beginning in-person learning in January is the right decision because it will minimize learning disruption from planned breaks and allow time for students and staff to limit activity prior to resuming in-person learning,” said Dr. Greene.
Virtual learning will resume on January 5, 2021. Students who opt for in-person learning will return to class on or after January 19. This was done with a post-holiday quarantine period in mind.
The Jackson Public School’s Smart Restart Plan will be presented to the school board for approval on Tuesday, December 1.
