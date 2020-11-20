First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & warm temperatures to last into the weekend...

Warmer temperatures have moved in as we approach the weekend! Highs reached the upper 70s this afternoon and will be more comfortable tonight than what we’ve had previous nights this week... Expect cool and dry conditions for any Friday evening plans you may have as temperatures fall into the 60s, then 50s to wrap up the night. We’ll be above average into the weekend as well, starting in the low 50s and topping out in the mid-upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Although we should stay mainly, if not completely, dry all weekend, a weak cold front could bring a stray shower or two to the region Sunday night. This cold front will drop temperatures temporarily into the start of next week before yet another system moves overhead early Wednesday... This will bring a much better chance for showers and storms Wednesday morning, and a few strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out at this time. Up to an inch of rain could accumulate in this timeframe!
Fortunately, this system should exit the region quickly, leaving us with dry and seasonable weather for our Thanksgiving holiday. That break will be short-lived, however, and yet another system will be on our doorstep into the next weekend. Stick with us for frequent updates as we track this more active pattern into the end of November!
