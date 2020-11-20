First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & warm temperatures to last into the weekend...

Warmer temperatures have moved in as we approach the weekend! Highs reached the upper 70s this afternoon and will be more comfortable tonight than what we’ve had previous nights this week... Expect cool and dry conditions for any Friday evening plans you may have as temperatures fall into the 60s, then 50s to wrap up the night. We’ll be above average into the weekend as well, starting in the low 50s and topping out in the mid-upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.