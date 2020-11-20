FCSO: Remains found in Covington Co. could be of woman missing since 2019

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains found in Covington County are believed to be those of a missing Forrest County woman.
FCSO public information officer Scott Lees said deputies located the skeletal remains in southeast Covington County in the Sanford community around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The search began after the sheriff’s office, in consultation with the 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, followed up on information it received regarding the possible location of a body belonging to a missing person.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office assisted in extracting the remains, which were sent to medical examiners for identification.
Lees said the remains are believed to be those of a woman who has been missing since last summer.
The investigation is ongoing.
Lees said more information will be released as it becomes available.
