FCSO: Remains found in Covington Co. could be of woman missing since 2019
Deputies located the skeletal remains in southeast Covington County in the Sanford community around 3 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Gray News, file image)
By WDAM Staff | November 20, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 5:00 PM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains found in Covington County are believed to be those of a missing Forrest County woman.

FCSO public information officer Scott Lees said deputies located the skeletal remains in southeast Covington County in the Sanford community around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The search began after the sheriff’s office, in consultation with the 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, followed up on information it received regarding the possible location of a body belonging to a missing person.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office assisted in extracting the remains, which were sent to medical examiners for identification.

Lees said the remains are believed to be those of a woman who has been missing since last summer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lees said more information will be released as it becomes available.

