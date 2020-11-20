Amtrak train hits 18-wheeler in Summit, Miss.; No injuries reported

SUMMIT, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler was hit by an Amtrak train in Summit, Mississippi Friday afternoon.
According to Amtrak, the Amtrak City of New Orleans was on its way from New Orleans to Chicago at 4:30 p.m. when it came into contact with the vehicle.
There were no reported injuries to the 48 passengers onboard.
Richard Coghlan, the Pike County Emergency Management Director, said two 18-wheelers were crossing the tracks and when the second 18-wheeler was almost across, the Amtrak struck its rear bumper.
Coghlan said there was only minor damage to the 18-wheeler.
The train was delayed for 4 hours and 15 minutes. Amtrak Police are now cooperating with the McComb Police Department to investigate the incident.
