Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 72 degrees today after a morning low temperature of 39 degrees. Pleasant weather will continue through this weekend with sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 70s. A few showers are possible Sunday and a better chance for rain develops next week. Severe weather looks unlikely, but we could receive thunderstorms and showers that could give us up to an inch of rain, which would be welcome. Conditions remain real dry around here as we have only received four one-hundredths of an inch of rain so far. The tropics have some areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic and the southwestern Caribbean, but threats to our region are slim to none. Average high this time of year around here is 66 and the average low is 43. Sunrise is 6:35am and the sunset is 4:57pm. Great weather for Friday night football expected with temperatures in the 60s and dry weather.