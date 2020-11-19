At Paris trial, passengers recall disarming of train gunman

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, French President Francois Hollande bids farewell to U.S. Airman Spencer Stone as U.S. National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg, Ore., second from left, and Anthony Sadler, a senior at Sacramento State University in California, right, look on after Hollande awarded them the French Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The three Sacramento-area men are lorded for their bravery in thwarting a terror attack on a French train in 2015. (Source: AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)