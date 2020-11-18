Tylertown Christmas Parade canceled

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2020 Tylertown Christmas Parade is called off.
Walthall County Chamber of Commerce announced the decision to cancel Wednesday in light of COVID-19 protocols.
The decision was made due to the ongoing Safe Recovery order by Governor Tate Reeves.
Christmas in the Park will still be open for drive-thru tours this year. The park will be open from November 25 through New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tours cost $5 for family vehicles, $10 for commercial vans and $20 for buses.
