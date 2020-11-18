JPD searching for missing woman

27-year-old Tori Moses (Source: Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT Digital | November 18, 2020 at 10:22 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 10:22 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 27-year-old Tori Moses has been missing since Wednesday, November 4. She was last seen on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Moses is described as a black female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she suffers from a condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Tori Moses' whereabouts, call the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328/601-213-6154 or Crime Stoppers 601-355-8477.

