JPD searching for missing woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Police say 27-year-old Tori Moses has been missing since Wednesday, November 4. She was last seen on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Moses is described as a black female, five feet and two inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to police, she suffers from a condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding Tori Moses' whereabouts, call the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328/601-213-6154 or Crime Stoppers 601-355-8477.
