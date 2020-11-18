First Alert Forecast: high and dry Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: High pressure remains firm over the region through the day ahead of a gradual eastward movement through the latter part of the week. Expect sunshine to win out again – after a chilly start, we’ll work our way back into the 60s to near 70 through the afternoon hours.
THURSDAY: High pressure will begin to move farther east of the region – temperatures will begin to creep a little higher. Humidity levels remain low and breezes will pick up through the day – fire danger could be elevated. Otherwise, it’s all sunshine and seasonable temperatures – from the morning 30s and 40s, to the afternoon 60s and 70s once again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure building farther east - temperatures will work their way through the 70s Friday and into the weekend. Sunshine will be prevalent through Saturday, though clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next weather maker; a few systems will slip through the area, offering opportunities in the few days leading up to Thanksgiving next week.
TROPICS: Iota continues to drench Central America this morning as a tropical depression as it continues to move farther west. Elsewhere in the basin, another ‘low risk’ development area continues to be highlighted in the southwest Caribbean Sea as well as off the southeast coast of the US – but otherwise, things have quieted down for now.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
