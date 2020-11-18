Attorney’s office issues list of convenience stores selling to minors in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Divison conducted compliance checks this week determining that several convenience stores in Lafayette County are in violation.
The operation found that 18 out of the 25 stores checked are suspected of selling beer, vape and e-cigarette products to minors.
“By Mississippi state law, the sale of beer, vape, and e-cigarettes to anyone under age 21 is illegal,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “This action was taken to hold stores accountable as we all work to protect the health and safety of our children.”
It is unclear what will happen to each store, but the unit’s enforcement tactics include citations and arrests for illegal sales, inspecting stores and licenses for compliance and investigating fraudulent activity.
If you would like to report illegal activity, such as underage sale of alcohol or tobacco products, please contact the Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement Division of the Attorney General’s Office at (601) 359-3680.
The list of stores in violation are in the document below:
