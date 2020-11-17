Ward 2 Special Election underway for Jackson City Council seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - General elections may have come and gone, but Tuesday is Election Day for people who live in Jackson’s Ward 2.
Three women and three men are vying for the city council representative seat, recently held by Melvin Preister, Jr. for the last seven years.
Here are the candidates:
- Angelique Lee
- Melinda Greenfield Todd
- Funmilayo Bannerman Tillman
- Tyrone Lewis
- James Paige
- Thomas Warren Powell
While campaigning for the vacancy on the Jackson City Council, all candidates have vowed to focus on working with the police department to address crime.
Jackson has seen 120 homicides so far this year.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.