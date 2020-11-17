2 wanted for Copiah Co. kidnapping

2 wanted for Copiah Co. kidnapping
Donald Free (L) and Monica Barnett (R) (Source: Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant | November 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 11:30 AM

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people wanted for a kidnapping.

Donald Free, 25, and Monica Barnett, 30, are accused of a kidnapping that occurred on November 11 in Copiah County.

Free and Barnett are considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.

They may be driving a white 2001 Nissan Altima with a Jefferson Davis County tag JCA2783.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.