2 wanted for Copiah Co. kidnapping

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people wanted for a kidnapping.
Donald Free, 25, and Monica Barnett, 30, are accused of a kidnapping that occurred on November 11 in Copiah County.
Free and Barnett are considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.
They may be driving a white 2001 Nissan Altima with a Jefferson Davis County tag JCA2783.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call CCSO at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
