Virtual reality gaming center, furniture store and coffee shop coming to Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A coffee shop, high-end furniture store and a virtual reality gaming center are among three new businesses coming to Ridgeland.
The Ridgeland board of aldermen recently approved site plans for a Starbucks Coffee, planned for County Line Road, and Virtual World, also planned for County Line.
The board also approved architectural plans for a new J. Allan’s Furniture and Interior Design, planned for 555 U.S. 51.
J. Allan’s is slated to open in January, while the Virtual World, at 1290 E. County Line, is slated to have a ribbon-cutting on December 2.
Starbucks, slated to go in at 832 E. County Line, will feature a drive-through and indoor dining, according to minutes from Ridgeland’s architectural review board meeting.
Greg Davis, owner of Virtual World, said he’s lived in Ridgeland for nearly two decades, and wanted to bring something different to the area.
“This is the first virtual reality gaming center in the state,” he said. “We also have a Fortnite lounge (and) a PC lounge for gamers.”
The roughly 7,000-square-foot destination will offer over 3,000 games and virtual simulators. There will also be a small 7D interactive theater, he said, which allows viewers to interact with the movie.
“I’m trying to bring something different to the area, that families don’t have to travel out of state to experience,” Davis said.
Davis, an entrepreneur, owns a delivery business, a janitorial service and a game truck, which he takes to destinations on the weekends.
He was inspired to open Virtual World while taking the game truck, which is set up at special events, birthdays and the like. Typically, parents have to drop their kids off to play games there.
However, at Virtual World, parents and kids will be able to game together.
“I want families to interact,” he said. “It’s all about creating memories.”
