Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached a pleasant high of 70 degrees today with plenty of sunshine after a morning low of 38. We continue to fall behind on rainfall with only four one-hundredths of an inch of rain this month, where we should have had almost three inches by now. Sunny skies will continue for the rest of this week. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. A few showers are possible Sunday and into next week. Expect temperatures to stay the same. There is a better chance for rain next week, especially just before Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. Lows will be in the 50s. A little frost is possible tomorrow/Wednesday morning, but it should be patchy. Calm wind tonight and easterly at 5mph Wednesday. Iota continues to weaken over central America as a tropical storm. There may be some additional development in the southwestern Caribbean, but there is no risk to us from this region at this point in time. Hurricane season ends November 30th. Average high is 67 and the average low is 44. Sunrise is 6:33am and sunrise is 4:48pm.