Report: Northeast and South Jackson have most COVID-19 cases in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As of Friday, there were 111 active cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Jackson and 109 cases in South Jackson, the two areas with the highest number of cases in Hinds County.
Based on infection rates, though, Terry and Raymond had the highest rates of active cases.
Data comes from a report provided by the county’s emergency management department.
County officials say the data does not reflect current numbers, based on daily figures provided by the Mississippi Department of Health.
On Friday, there were 101 active cases in Northwest Jackson, 90 cases in West Jackson and 57 cases in the Tougaloo community, the report states.
Belhaven, Fondren and Downtown Jackson were faring better, with 20, 16 and 14 cases in those areas respectively.
City by city, 470 active cases were reported in Jackson, 77 were reported in Clinton, 65 were reported in Bryam, and 33 each were reported in Terry and Raymond. Meanwhile, there were 10 cases in Bolton, eight in Edwards and four in Utica.
Broken down further, one of every 75 people in Raymond and one of every 36 people in Terry had active cases as of Friday. At the same time, one out of every 179 people in Byram, one out of every 327 people in Clinton and one out of every 350 individuals in Jackson had an active infection.
Jackson remains under a mandate requiring facial coverings. And last Tuesday, a mask mandate went into effect for the town of Terry.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.