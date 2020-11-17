Rep. Thompson joins chorus of top Democrats in favor of eliminating student loan debt

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rep. Bennie Thompson says he is in favor of eliminating student loan debt.
Tuesday he tweeted that “no one should be punished for receiving an education," calling student loan debt “ridiculous."
This as top Democratic leaders, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, are calling on President-elect Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt via an executive order.
Schumer said that he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren currently have a proposal that would vanquish “the first $50,000 of debt," adding that he believes Biden could do this “with the pen as opposed to legislation."
Progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have also voiced their support for cancelling student loan debt.
Some have mocked the idea though, with Rep. Jim Jordan tweeting, “The future Democrats want: Cancel student loan debt from the Ivy League. Forget about trade school educated plumber from Youngstown.”
In a press conference Monday, Biden said that he does support relieving some student loan debt, which he said “should be done immediately.”
