Pearl High School switching to virtual learning due to ‘recent increases in positive COVID-19 cases’

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl High School announced Tuesday that they are transitioning to virtual learning due to “recent increases in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines of faculty and staff.”
The school will begin the temporary transition beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18.
No other school in the district will be affected by this decision, which was made with the guidance from the Mississippi Department of Health.
During this period, students and staff at Pearl High School are encouraged to refrain from large gatherings and are encouraged to wear masks when in public. They are also asked to participate in social distancing.
Pearl High School will return to traditional, in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.
