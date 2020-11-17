Pearl Christmas parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl’s traditional Christmas parade will not be happening in 2020.
The city made the decision to pivot to a virtual Christmas celebration event.
The decision was made in light of rising COVID-19 cases.
“This was a very difficult, but necessary decision we feel we must make for the health and safety of all our citizens, parade participants and city staff,” said Mayor Jake Windham.
The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be done virtually on December 5 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall.
The event will air on the Pearl Municipal Broadcasting Network.
