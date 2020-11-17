Multiple excessive force suits pending against JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman called the Jackson police for help after her son suffered a schizophrenic episode. Instead of taking him to the hospital, she alleges they beat him, causing his death.
In another case, an elderly man was ripped from his vehicle and suffered a broken hip.
In yet another case, a man was shot when he fled from officers who said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle.
These are just samplings of court documents detailing alleged excessive use of force by the Jackson Police Department.
At least five cases are currently pending in federal court against the city of Jackson in connection with police officers’ action.
One case alleges the wrongful death of George Robinson.
Court filings state the victim, on or about January 13, 2019, was sitting in his vehicle on Jones Street when officers pulled him out of the vehicle and "brutally, viciously and mercilessly beat (him) by striking and kicking him.
“As direct and proximate result of the defendants' actions, Mr. Robinson suffered severe injury to his head and head area. Such injury resulted in cerebral edema, or brain swelling, which led to Mr. Robinson’s death,” an attorney in the case claims.
The attorney, Dennis Sweet III, said Robinson was not violating the law when he was approached, and no warrants were out for his arrest.
However, Jones Street had been deemed a “'hot spot' because of recent crime in the area,'” Sweet wrote.
Officers named in the case include Anthony Fox, Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley.
The three say they “acted within the course and scope of their employment ... their actions were reasonable and in good faith, relying on the existing law and their knowledge.”
And in October 2019, those officers and others filed suit against the city and JPD Chief James Davis for being subjected to “arbitrary, capricious, excessive and illegal disciplinary actions” in relation to use of force incidents.
In another case, a man pulled from his vehicle did not succumb to injuries, but alleges he was permanently disabled as as result of them.
Jackson resident Robert Lee Chambers is requesting a jury trial in his matter, which involves the city, former JPD officer Kenneth Short and unnamed defendants.
Chambers, who was 70 at the time of the incident, claims Short followed him to his home at 121 Queen Anne Ln., and without justification, approached his pickup “yelling and acting aggressively.”
“Officer Short then forcefully opened the door to the truck, grabbed the elderly Mr. Chambers from the driver’s seat, and violently threw Mr. Chambers to the ground,” according to court records.
“He suffered a broken hip and other internal injuries, and now suffers continual pain and extreme difficulty walking, which restricts his mobility and severely impacts his quality of life,” court records states. “He continues to endure pain, suffering and mental and emotional damages.”
Short, who is no longer with JPD, according to the Clarion-Ledger, was one of two officers named in a 2017 officer-involved shooting of an unarmed 23-year-old.
Meanwhile, an attorney for Jenario Scott claims previous reports of police brutality made him fearful of officers, and caused him to flee on foot when he was pulled over by them.
Scott was driving his mother’s truck when he was pulled over by Jackson law enforcement during a routine traffic stop. The incident occurred on Cooper Road. The officers began speaking with Scott and “they told him that they smelled marijuana.”
Scott then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, when an unnamed officer fired multiple shots and hit him the leg, court documents claim.
The complainant then “limped through some underbrush to a nearby apartment complex where his sister had once lived. He begged a bystander to use their phone and called for help.”
He was picked up by his mother and cousins, who were going to take him to the hospital. However, they were stopped at a roadblock, ordered out of the car and held at gunpoint.
Police detained Scott and his cousins, and took Scott for medical treatment.
Meanwhile, court records state Scott was erroneously issued a citation for driving with a suspended license.
Attorney Matthew Eichelberger said his client was afraid, in part, because 18 months earlier, an officer “had been caught on video beating a handcuffed African American man on the very same road where” he was stopped.
Sakinah Green is suing the city on behalf of the beneficiaries of Mario Clark, who Green claims succumbed to injuries he sustained after being beaten by the police.
In February 2019, Clark’s mother, Sheila Ragland, called the police after her son suffered a schizophrenic attack.
“Jackson police officers arrived on the scene. The officers handcuffed Mr. Clark and beat him,” court records allege.
The mother called authorities hoping Clark would be transported for medical care, Green alleges.
She went on to say that “the officer’s beating led to Mr. Clark’s death. The officers also acted with reckless disregard for the safety of Mr. Clark.”
The attorney in that case, also Dennis Sweet III, has filed a motion to withdraw as attorney in the case, citing a dispute over Clark’s rightful heirs.
In June, following the death of George Floyd, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued an executive order amending police procedure.
In the order, Lumumba banned the use of chokeholds, strangleholds, hogtying and placing a knee on someone’s neck. He also ordered policies to require officers to de-escalate situations when possible by maintaining distance and communicating with subjects. Officers also are required to intervene when other officers are using excessive force, and give verbal warnings before firing weapons.
Floyd, who was Black, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. His death sparked protests across the country.
