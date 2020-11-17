Missing: JPD believes teen is ‘being held against her will'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department needs your help to find a missing teenager.
Tuesday, detectives tweeted their search efforts to find 16-year-old Kaylynn Edwards.
She is five-feet-three-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes, investigators say.
Police won’t divulge the details, but based on their investigation, they have ‘reason to believe’ Edwards is being held against her will.
She was reportedly last seen October 14, 2020 on East Northside Drive in Jackson.
If you have any information, the police department is asking you to contact their Special Victims Unit at (601) 960-2328 or (601) 213-6154.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.
