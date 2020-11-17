Miss. Red Cross: Increased demand for blood after Hurricane Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Red Cross Southwest Mississippi Chapter needs your help this holiday season to give the gift of life, and hope.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, the Red Cross says.
Blood donors help patients of all ages such as accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer.
Right now, Red Cross says the demand for blood is greater due to the strain of the pandemic and a 400-unit distribution of blood along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast after Hurricane Zeta.
As a result, they’re hosting a first-time blood drive at a new location in Flowood.
The Red Cross says they are expanding services in an effort to cover the shortage.
Our local chapter is the primary blood provider for all Merit Health owned centers in Mississippi and the new, secondary provider for University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Be sure to check the eligibility requirements before donating blood.
