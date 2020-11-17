Madison Middle seventh-graders transitioning to distance learning

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning Wednesday, November 18, Madison Middle School seventh graders will be learning online.
The school is transitioning the grade to distance learning in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases among seventh-graders, according to a Madison County Schools news release.
“We are taking proactive steps to stop the spread. We have seen case numbers rise quickly among the Madison Middle School seventh grade, and while we want to remain on-campus in school, we know moving to distance learning for this group of students is the right decision to stop Covid-19 from spreading,” Superintendent Charlotte Seals said in a statement.
The sixth-grade and eighth-grade will continue on-campus instruction as scheduled, the release states.
The decision to go online was made in conjunction with the Mississippi State Department of Health, and are in compliance with the district’s pandemic protocols.
Distance learning will continue until December 2.
The seventh grade joins several other schools in the district and state that have gone online as a result of the virus.
