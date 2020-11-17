Local tax revenues up, despite pandemic

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Local businesses impacted by the pandemic are starting to see signs of recovery.
The cities of Clinton, Pearl, Flowood and Ridgeland are all reporting tax revenue increases from the year before.
During the shutdown several cities say they saw collections drop below projections. These cities then had to go into their reserves to make purchases during the down period.
Overall, most cities believe they’ll end the year ahead if we are able to avoid another shutdown.
Flowood Mayor Gary Rhoads said, “Our increase this time over a year ago the same month was, like, 11 percent or over 11 percent increase. That’s a true blessing. We consider it because we were down but at the end of ’19 we will wind up finishing a couple hundred thousand.”
The boost in revenues is being credited in part to a recent rise in consumer confidence. Businesses are also getting credit for finding innovative ways to attract sales under COVID-19 restrictions.
