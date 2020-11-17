First female judge approved for Mississippi’s Southern District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Senate approved Kristi Johnson as federal judge for Mississippi’s Southern District.
She’s the first female federal judge in the district’s history. Earlier this year, Attorney General Lynn Fitch appointed her as Solicitor General.
The district covers Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Natchez and Jackson.
“This is a significant day for Mississippi as Kristi makes history for the second time this year,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I am so proud to have appointed Kristi Johnson to serve as Mississippi’s first Solicitor General. She has made tremendous contributions to this Office and brought our appellate advocacy to new heights. I am confident she will represent Mississippi well in her new role as Mississippi’s first female federal judge for the Southern District.”
Johnson, a nominee of President Trump, was approved by a 53-43 vote.
