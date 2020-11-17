First Alert Forecast: sunshine prevails Tuesday

TROPICS: Iota made a landfall as a strong category 4 hurricane early late Monday night, nearly in the same spot as Hurricane Eta did just 2 weeks ago. Iota is the 6th major hurricane of the 2020 season and the 1st storm to hit category 5 status; along with the latest storm on record to reach category 5 status in the Atlantic basin. The storm will continue to swirl across Central America as it unwinds itself through the next few days. Elsewhere in the basin, it’s quiet; though, an area in the western Caribbean could recover in the next few days, garnering yet another system potentially developing.