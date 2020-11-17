First Alert Forecast: sunshine prevails Tuesday

TUESDAY: A chilly start to you day with temperatures running in the 30s early this morning. Lather, rinse and repeat cycle continues with another complement of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure remains firm over the region through the day ahead of a gradual eastward movement through the latter part of the week. Expect sunshine to win out again – after a chilly start, we’ll work our way back into the 60s to near 70 through the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure moves farther east through the latter parts of the week – opening the door for warmer air to invade from the west. Temperatures will work their way back into the 70s by Thursday – sneaking to the middle 70s by the weekend. Sunshine will be prevalent through Saturday, though clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next weather maker; a few fronts will slip through the area, offering opportunities in the few days leading up to Thanksgiving next week.
TROPICS: Iota made a landfall as a strong category 4 hurricane early late Monday night, nearly in the same spot as Hurricane Eta did just 2 weeks ago. Iota is the 6th major hurricane of the 2020 season and the 1st storm to hit category 5 status; along with the latest storm on record to reach category 5 status in the Atlantic basin. The storm will continue to swirl across Central America as it unwinds itself through the next few days. Elsewhere in the basin, it’s quiet; though, an area in the western Caribbean could recover in the next few days, garnering yet another system potentially developing.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
