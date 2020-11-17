Ban on protesting around abortion clinic lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Limits on protesting around Jackson’s only abortion clinic have been lifted, according to court documents.
On November 16, the city of Jackson filed a motion to dismiss a suit brought against it by Philip Benham, saying the case is moot.
“Defendants move this court for dismissal with prejudice on the basis of mootness in light of changed circumstances, specifically the repeal of Sections 86-401 through 86-409 of the Jackson code of ordinances,” according to a motion filed by City Attorney Tim Howard.
The ordinances prohibited certain activities near health care facilities, created a buffer zone around health care facilities, in which protests were prohibited.
The Jackson City Council passed the rules in response to complaints about anti-abortion protestors at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, located at 2903 N. State St.
Under provisions, within 100 feet of clinics, no person shall get within eight feet of another person to pass out literature, engage in discussion, offer counseling and education, or to protest.
Additionally, the ordinance provided that no person shall “knowingly congregate, patrol, picket or demonstrate in a zone extending 15 feet from any entrance” to a health facility.
Philip Benham, a Concord, N.C., resident, filed suit in federal district court last year, a pro-life activist, said the rules violated his First Amendment rights and due process clause rights.
Benham, according to court records, often uses a loudspeaker during protests, something also prohibited by the city ordinance.
According to Howard, the city council recently repealed the ordinances. However, it was not clear at what council meeting a repeal was taken up.
The repeal took effect November 16, according to court documents.
A copy of the motion also was delivered to Nathan Kellum, with the Center for Religious Expression.
