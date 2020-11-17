Alert: Durant issues water advisory affecting thousands of people

DURANT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Durant has issued a Boil-Water Alert for anyone who receives their drinking water from Holmes County’s water supply.
Officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a system-wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.
The city says when a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water.
Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.
Here’s a checklist for safe water use:
Do NOT
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink water from fountains in park, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices or fountain soft drinks.
DO
- Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
We will update this story when the water is safe to drink.
