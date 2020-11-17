Ala. BBQ shop to open location in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Full Moon Bar-B-Que is expanding into Mississippi.
The Alabama-based restaurant chain is set to open its first out-of-state location next year in Madison.
The restaurant is set to open in Summer 2021.
“The city of Madison has been extremely welcoming, and we look forward to introducing our award-winning bar-b-que to their community and making Mississippi a new and forever home for our brand," co-owner David Maluff said.
Full Moon has been in business since 1986, with its first location in Birmingham. They’ve since expanded to 16 locations across the state.
In addition to smoked BBQ, their menu boasts salads, chicken tenders, catfish, buffalo wings, baked potatoes and desserts.
The restaurant will be located at 1935 Main Street, next to the newly-opened Chicken Salad Chick.
