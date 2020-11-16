Mayor Lumumba on holiday travel: Listen to the experts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held his weekly press conference Monday to discuss a variety of issues.
He discussed the Moody’s report that shows Jackson’s credit future is looking up.
City planning director Jordan Hillman was on hand to discuss a new online permit process, which aims to streamline permits with many features now available online.
Phase two will be launched in 2021, with even more services being launched online.
Lumumba also discussed the latest COVID-19 precautions, which will be more urgent considering flu season as well as a holiday season where many people will be traveling and visiting family.
He says not visiting family is a harsh reality to accept, but endorsed everyone to listen to the experts.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.