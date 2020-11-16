Vicksburg mayor to impose citywide mask mandate for Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg’s Mayor Geroge Flaggs says although his city is not included in the counties under a mask requirement in the state, he plans to impose a mandate this holiday season.
With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching and the threat of COVID-19 ever-present, Mayor Flaggs wants people to wear a mask inside and outside public areas.
Residents have mixed reactions about the mandate.
“I want people to enjoy their Thanksgiving as normal as possible, but at the same time not go to the point that people forget that is a very serious time of the year,” said Mayor Flaggs.
The mayor said it’s disturbing to watch coronavirus cases continue to grow at an alarming rate across state.
To help stop the spread of the virus in Vicksburg, he plans to enforce a five-day mask mandate starting Thanksgiving morning.
“Anywhere in public in Vicksburg, Mississippi starting Wednesday night at 12 o’clock to Monday night at 12 o’clock, if you are outside and cannot practice social distancing of 6 feet from somebody you must wear a mask. If you are on the inside with the exception of you eating, you must wear a mask.”
Flaggs said you will be fined if you are caught without a mask and not social distancing.
“If you don’t abide by the rules within this restricted time period for five days starting Wednesday at 12 o’clock to Monday and 12 o’clock at night you can be fined up to $1000 and you will have to appear in court on these matters of concern. We can’t take any chances and any risks of people losing their lives because we are not taking proactive measures.”
A few residents admit they don’t have an opinion on the mandate.
“It don’t bother me none. I am in the stores all day working anyway."
Others 3 On Your Side spoke with said a mask mandate is necessary to reduce the risk during the holidays.
“I think is a good plan in that especially because we have a lot people getting sick from the flu and other things, so I think it is a really good plan,” said a Vicksburg Resident.
Then there are those who agree wearing a mask should be mandatory, but don’t support the hefty fine.
“No, it is not fair, but I am going to try to keep from paying the fine.”
Flaggs will announce the new executive order November 25.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.