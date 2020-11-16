Two Northeast Jackson streets approved for repaving

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more neighborhood streets in Northeast Jackson will soon be repaved.
At its meeting Monday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved spending $227,000 to repave Rolling Meadows Drive and Meadowoods Drive in Hinds County District One.
Rolling Meadows runs from from Old Canton Road to Meadowoods. Meadowoods stretches from Rolling Meadows to River Oaks Boulevard.
The Rolling Meadows project is expected to stretch the length of the street.
It was not clear if the Meadowoods project would do the same.
A barrier separates Meadowoods between Meadow Creek Place and Meadowoods Place. From that barrier south, the road continues to River Oaks.
The Rolling Meadows project will cost approximately $107,384, while the Meadowoods will run $120,000, according to supervisors' estimates.
Work will be paid for with funds from the county’s $30 million road bond, which was issued in 2017.
It was not known if the projects would be done by county crews or private contractors. Because the work is being done in Jackson, the county will have to wait until the city signs off on interlocal agreements allowing the work. It was not known if those agreements had already been signed.
District One Supervisor Robert Graham, who recommended the streets, did not say when work would get under way or how long work would take.
The board also approved filling potholes along portions of Narrow Gauge Road, in the Bolton/Edwards area, and a section of Cynthia Road close to Northwest Middle School. Those projects will be done by crews from the county’s public works department.
“We can’t fix them all in one outing, but (...) we’ve got to give those citizens some relief,” said District Two Supervisor David Archie.
The board also approved spending $15,750 to repave a Chapel Cliff Drive in District Four. A portion of the project will be paid for with 2017 bond funds and from monies set aside to resurface Stewart Road. The county also is planning to remove a flower bed along the roadway.
Meanwhile, the board rescinded orders to repave about a dozen streets, with those projects totaling more than $600,000. The projects were approved in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It was unknown why the work was rescinded.
