Town hall: Hinds Public School District to hear concerns about virtual learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Distance learning is part of the new normal for many students, but technology always presents a challenge.
Monday, educators in Mississippi’s largest school district will open their virtual doors to a public town hall meeting to hear any questions and comments.
State Representative Debra Gibbs of District 72 in Hinds and Madison counties is hosting the town hall.
The discussion will provide an update on virtual learning, the challenges the district is facing as well as legislative priorities.
Jackson Public School Superintendent, Dr. Errick Greene, and at least two principals are expected to attend.
Gibbs says she’s spoken with a few parents who say this semester has been going well, but for others it’s been a challenge.
“We’re all anxious and nervous because of the pandemic. Everyone is having to do their part to make sure their children do their part to stay on track in terms of academically, but they are doing what they can to keep their students up to date with the learning. At the beginning, it’s always a learning process,” Gibbs said.
The virtual town hall begins at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.