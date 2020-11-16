Supervisor calls for city and county to come together to address homelessness

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County District Two Supervisor David Archie says it’s time for the county and the city of Jackson to come together to address its homeless problem.
Archie spoke about the problem at the board of supervisors' Monday meeting.
The conversation was spurred in part by the surfacing of video surveillance that shows a Ridgeland police officer dropping off a homeless person in Fondren.
“We’re doing all we can to get people out of areas where they’re impeding traffic … and other neighboring cities are bringing their homeless here to drop them off,” he said.
“We don’t want you ... to drop them off in Hinds County because you don’t want to deal with them.”
On November 7, a video surfaced showing a Ridgeland patrol officer dropping off a homeless person in the parking lot of an Old Canton Road business.
The woman had been harassing customers at a hotel near East County Line Road and Centre Street, according to Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.
The officer gave her a ride to Jackson, saying that’s where the woman asked to be taken, McGee said.
Archie said the city and the county need to come together to address that problem, as well as to come up with a “comprehensive plan” to address homelessness and loitering in the county.
“We’ve got to do something about it to protect homeowners and property owners in Hinds County, so property values don’t continue to go down because of loitering and homelessness.”
Homelessness and panhandling have become a major problem in the capital city.
In September, the county announced the formation of “Operation Safe Corners Task Force,” to address panhandling and vagrancy through use of the state’s loitering laws.
The purpose was to crack down on panhandling at the interstate corridor, especially at I-55 and Lakeland Drive, I-55 and East Northside Drive, and I-55 and Canton Mart Road/Old Canton Road.
State code prohibits individuals or groups of individuals from loitering, loafing, wandering and standing or remaining idle in public places for the purpose of obstructing or impeding the use of those properties.
Walking into traffic to collect money from a motorist, for instance, would be considered a violation of state code, because it could inhibit other vehicles from using the roadway.
In addition to panhandling, vagrants had set up camps under the overpass bridges.
Archie said most of the camps have been cleaned out and fewer people are panhandling in those areas as a result of the task force.
“I’ve gotten quite a bit of calls from people in Hinds County and Jackson who say they appreciate the job we’re doing,” he said after the November 2 board meeting.
However, he said challenges remain. Among them, the homeless are now setting up camp elsewhere, including at vacant buildings on McWillie Drive and at the former Charles Tisdale Library building on East Northside Drive.
The branch has been closed since 2017 because of flooding and black mold issues. The Jackson-Hinds Library System abandoned its interest the building in late summer 2019.
Two people were leaving the Tisdale Library while 3 On Your Side visited several weeks ago. The city came out days after WLBT’s report to board up and secure the facility.
On McWillie, a shopping cart and what appeared to be a makeshift bed had been set up behind the empty Joker’s Tavern building behind Batte Furniture.
Meanwhile, vagrants had rolled back a portion of the chain link fence behind the abandoned auto parts house next door to it to set up camp. Chairs and a five-gallon water container were located behind that building, while bags of garbage were located in the adjoining parking lot.
At the November 16 supervisors meeting, District One Supervisor Robert Graham said the homeless had also set up camp at the Luby’s and Fuddrucker’s building near the corner of Briarwood Drive and the southbound I-55 frontage road.
WLBT visited the site in early November, though, and noticed little, if any, signs that vagrants had set up there.
