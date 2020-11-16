Sports car racer Jim Pace dies from COVID-19 at age 59

From left, Wayne Taylor, from Altamonte Springs, Fla., Jim Pace, from Jackson, Miss., and Scott Sharp, from Norwalk, Conn., give the thumbs up in Victory Lane after winning the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona Sunday afternoon Feb. 4, 1996 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Source: MARTA LAVANDIER)
By Associated Press | November 16, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 10:28 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sports car driver Jim Pace, who won both the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring in 1996, has died from COVID-19 at age 59.

According to his family, Pace died Friday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Born in 1961 in Monticello, Mississippi, Pace began his racing career in the Barber Saab Pro Series in 1988 and soon moved to sports car racing.

He won the GTU class at the 1990 24 Hours of Daytona, and with fellow drivers Scott Sharp and Wayne Taylor drove a Riley & Scott Mk III to the overall victory at Daytona six years later.

Taylor called Pace’s death “shocking.”