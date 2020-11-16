Sports car racer Jim Pace dies from COVID-19 at age 59

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sports car driver Jim Pace, who won both the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring in 1996, has died from COVID-19 at age 59.
According to his family, Pace died Friday in Memphis, Tennessee.
Born in 1961 in Monticello, Mississippi, Pace began his racing career in the Barber Saab Pro Series in 1988 and soon moved to sports car racing.
He won the GTU class at the 1990 24 Hours of Daytona, and with fellow drivers Scott Sharp and Wayne Taylor drove a Riley & Scott Mk III to the overall victory at Daytona six years later.
Taylor called Pace’s death “shocking.”