Shoppers adjusting Christmas lists during the pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Holiday shopping during a pandemic, that’s the reality we’re all faced with this year.
For some metro shoppers it’s causing an added strain to and already tight budget.
For Kyle Hilton, his Christmas list will be shorter this year compared to ones in the past.
He said it’s not because someone has been naughty, but because of the ongoing pandemic.
“Just one big gift for a couple of people,” said Hilton, Madison County resident. “Family is not visiting as much. We’re kind of cutting back on who we buy for and stuff like that, and maybe do more personal gifts.”
The shorter list also means he won’t be spending as much this year either.
Hilton, just like so many others are feeling the impacts of the pandemic.
He said he’s trying to balance his budget and not overspend.
“I’m a freelancer myself so we’re kind of always looking to cut back where we can,” he said. “I think this year definitely hit a lot of people hard so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s just a smaller holiday season all around, but still a good one.”
“Of course we still want our children to have good Christmases, many families might be feeling a little guilty about kids missing out and that my cause to want to go overboard, be reasonable,” said Dr. Nancy Lottridge Anderson, President of New Perspectives, Inc., an independent investment management firm￼￼￼.
Dr. Anderson said just because we’re in a pandemic doesn’t mean people can’t fill their cart with gifts.
When shopping this year, Dr. Anderson said it’s best to be strategic and have a plan in place.
“The first thing you need to do is don’t go crazy because we’re still in difficult times financially, so be very cautious about that, don’t overspend,” she said. “That means you really need to budget on the front end, so take stock of who you really need to gift to, and what are the most important things to do and set your budget and be reasonable.”
Dr. Anderson said don’t spend money that you don’t have.
If you can afford it, buy it, but if not, err on the side of caution.
She said the last thing people would want is to end up in debt during this pandemic.
