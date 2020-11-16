Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 68 degrees after a morning low of 36. The average high this time of year is 67 and the average low is 44. Sunrise is 6:32am and the sunset is 4:59pm. Hurricane Iota is about to make landfall in the next 24 hours in Central America. It’s the strongest hurricane so far this year and the only category 5 hurricane of this season with 160mph sustained winds. There is also a medium chance for development elsewhere in the Caribbean this week. Expect sunny skies around there through this week and weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and overnight lows in the 30s tonight and 40s for the rest of the week. Some patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning. A few showers will be next week, but temperatures look to remain in the 60s and 70s next week for highs.