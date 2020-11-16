Lumumba touts credit outlook upgrade, says city still has work to do

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba touted the city’s improved credit outlook at his weekly press conference Monday, crediting city employees for making the upgrade possible.
“While as mayor I get the credit and the blame, I think it is important to pass the credit to the people with our city departments who work hard each and every day to … fight for our finances and city coffers on behalf of our residents,” he said.
“If we have a good credit rating, that’s ultimately less money residents will have to offer up to help us fill our capital objectives.”
Moody’s recently announced that it upgraded the city’s water/sewer enterprise fund to stable.
The decision “reflects Moody’s expectation that our newly improved cash position will eliminate the need (to borrow) operating funds from the general fund, and stem operating declines,” the mayor said.
“Moody’s also anticipates we will increase our revenue base to enable us to improve our debt services coverage and produce net revenues sufficient to provide one-time debt service.”
Previously, the ratings agency dinged the city for its depleted reserves in its water/sewer enterprise fund, which was a violation of its water bond covenants.
According to the city’s bond catalog, it has nearly $207 million in outstanding water and sewer bond debt, not including interest.
As part of the bond requirements, Jackson must maintain enough to cover at least a year’s worth of debt service to remain compliant.
Water and sewer bonds are typically retired with monies from the water/sewer enterprise fund. However, because of complications with the billing system, the city’s enterprise fund dwindled.
Previously, the city had to dip into its general fund to cover its annual bond payments. Jackson also had to borrow money from the city’s one-percent infrastructure fund to make water and sewer system repairs, expenses that also would come from the enterprise fund.
With the Siemens settlement, though, Jackson was able to restore its reserve fund to cover debt services for the 2021 fiscal year, which amounts to a little more than $19 million, according to the city’s bond catalog.
Lumumba said the improved outlook could help the city money over time, especially when it comes to issuing bonds for capital improvements. A better credit rating could give the city the ability to refinance existing bond debt or issue new bonds at lower interest rates.
Moody’s announced the upgrade on November 13. The news came only days after the agency also raised the city’s general obligation bond debt outlook to “stable.”
Previously, that outlook also was negative, according to Moody’s reports.
Even with the good news, the mayor said the city is “not out of the woods yet.”
“What this indicates is we’re on the right track. It indicates a city which is being fiscally responsible and a city that is doing all it can to rescue itself from a ditch we’ve been placed in for many years.”
The city is still dealing with significant water billing issues.
Jackson brought on Siemens in 2012/2013 to completely overhaul its water billing system.
Work included replacing some 65,000 water meters, installing new billing software at the billing office and putting in a new wireless communication system to carry data from the meters to the billing office.
Citing complications with that work, Jackson took Siemens Industry Inc., and its subcontractors to court. Earlier this year, Lumumba announced that Siemens had settled with the city, agreeing to pay Jackson about $90 million.
A portion of those funds have been used to rebuild the city’s water/sewer reserves and reimburse the general fund for monies used to cover water and sewer costs.
The city is still sorting out billing issues. In September, the city council approved bringing on the Dallas-based Preo Group LLC, to help draw up plans to “address all of the known, outstanding issues with the utility billing system.”
Duties include developing and reviewing options for the replacement of the city’s billing software, which is currently at its end-of-life, and as well as to develop plans to address current residential and commercial water meter infrastructure needs.
The contract will be in place for 12 months.
Public Works also has brought on private contractors to help maintain its billing system until a new system can be implemented.
