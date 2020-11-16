Local schools adjust to rising coronavirus cases, discourage students from socializing

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - More school districts in the metro are being impacted by rising COVID-19 cases.
Many who started the year with traditional learning are now going virtual to stop the spread of the virus.
The Rankin County School District which sent students at Brandon High to distanced learning last week are now doing the same with all their middle schools.
All students in grades 6th-8th will learn from home until December while they try to keep students and staff safe.
In Clinton Public Schools there have been 37 coronavirus cases since the start of school, but not one COVID-19 case spread on a school campus and Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin wants to keep it that way.
Dr. Tim Martin said, “Of course in the last week and a half, just like everyone else, the numbers have begun to increase and that’s among our teachers and with some students but every single one have been community spread.”
This week Dr. Martin sent a letter home to parents asking them to limit their families exposure to the virus so they can keep their classrooms open.
"What we’re asking is that they don’t let four or five family members from outside the area, that haven’t been in contact with, to come together for large gatherings in those kind of things. Keep it simple, keep it among your immediate family that you’ve been doing.”
Shae Williams, the P.T.O. President at Sumner Hill Junior High, has four children who are learning virtually now. She believes the district is taking the right steps to get all children back in the classroom eventually.
Shae Williams said, “From the first day I heard about it and the kids wanted to do things and I said no ma’am. I understand that’s your best friend but I’m not sure what they are doing at home and how they are socially distancing and how they’re managing this COVID pandemic so we’re glad they’re doing that.”
The Rankin County School District is also asking parents to limit their kids activities during their distanced learning period, discouraging socializing to keep the virus from spreading.
