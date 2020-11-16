Lewis scores endorsement in Jackson Ward Two race

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Hinds County sheriff is endorsing a former sheriff in his bid to become Jackson Ward Two councilman.
Today, Tyrone Lewis announced that he had received the endorsement of Sheriff Lee Vance for the seat.
“Tyrone Lewis is clearly the most qualified individual in this race. As a homeowner and business owner in Ward Two, I am eager to see him get to work as my councilman,” Vance said.
“It is my belief that Tyrone’s years of experience in law enforcement will not only benefit Ward Two, but the city of Jackson as a whole.”
Lewis is one of seven candidates seeking to replace Councilman Melvin Priester, who resigned the position weeks ago, to focus more on his law practice.
Lewis was elected Hinds County sheriff in 2011, becoming the first African American to hold the position. Prior to that, he served as chief of police of Jackson.
Vance, the current sheriff, served as Jackson police chief under former Mayor Tony Yarber. He was elected sheriff in 2019, replacing Victor Mason.
Seven candidates are seeking to win the Ward Two seat. Other candidates are Angelique Lee, Ronald K. Moore, James Paige, Thomas Warren Powell, Funmilayo Bannerman Tilden and Melinda Greenfield Todd.
A special election has been set for November 17 to vote in the race. The winner will serve the remainder of Priester’s term, which ends next summer.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and residents will vote at Precincts 41, 43, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86 and 98, according to the Jackson Municipal Clerk’s office.
For more information, call the clerk’s office at (601) 960-1035.
