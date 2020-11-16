JPD investigating two weekend shootings; both victims critical

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Police Department is investigating two isolated shootings, where both victims are in the hospital in critical condition.
- The first incident happened Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m. on Revere Street. Police say a woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times. Detectives have not identified a shooter or motive right now.
- The second incident happened around 1 a.m. Monday. Investigators say a man was shot several times at an unknown location, then he somehow drove to Highway 80 West, near Ellis Avenue. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. There is also no shooter or motive in the second incident.
