Fondren businesses join state in offering free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson business community is doing its part to help during the pandemic. Free COVID-19 testing is being offered by the state and in Fondren in reaction to recent rising cases.
Astria Goolsby, owner of the Verve Health Station, is helping to lead the fight in Fondren against the rise in COVID-19 cases.
“If we don’t slow the spread then our families are affected,” said Goolsby. “Our health is affected.”
Saturday, residents received free testing at the Fondren Post Office and participated in a health walk. It was the second event sponsored by the Fondren Foundation and the Verve Health Station.
“I have some clients that came out and said they got lists of places they could go to get tested, but it costs money,” added Goolsby. “So, my thing is I know that every now and then we need to offer something free for those who might not have the transportation. So we make sure it’s in a neighborhood where people live close by. They can walk if they have to."
Business owners like Nathan Glenn are also concerned about the impact a resurgence of the virus would have on the local restaurant industry.
“Everyone needs to get tested,” said Glenn. “Everyone needs to use their masks and be sanitary and just be mindful how you set your footprint on the community that day and let’s all just work together."
Millsaps College student Drew Patel has been tested and encourages others to do so in case they are asymptomatic.
“Testing is actually very important because right now as winter goes everyone is going to be going inside,” said Patel. “We’re going to be going to our family members. Even us at school right now, we’re about to go into the holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas break."
The Mississippi State Health Department administered the free tests. Another event will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m at the Rolling Fork Civic Center and Wednesday from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Jackson Revival Center Church’s downtown campus.
