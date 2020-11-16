First Alert Forecast: seasonably sunny Monday

MONDAY: Back at it again to start off the new work and school week – a chilly start with lows down into the upper 30s and lower 40s; a few patches of frost can’t be ruled out early this morning. Aside from that, expect sunshine to push temperatures back into the middle to upper 60s by the afternoon. Another chilly, clear night expected with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Tuesday.
TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat cycle continues with another complement of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Wednesday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will begin to edge farther east through the latter parts of the week – opening the door for warmer air to invade from the west. Temperatures will work their way back into the 70s by Thursday – sneaking to the middle 70s by the weekend. Sunshine will be prevalent through Saturday, though clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next weather maker, a cold front moving through late Sunday into Monday of next week.
TROPICS: Iota, a major category 4 hurricane this morning, will make a landfall in Nicaragua later tonight – very near the same spot that Eta hit with its worst wind and surge impacts just two weeks ago. Farther inland, heavy rain and wind will be devastating in the same areas hit hard by the former storm.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
